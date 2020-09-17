Left Menu
Development News Edition

EnergyMate pilot launched in South Island to provide best deal on electricity

EnergyMate is an industry-led programme providing coaching to support vulnerable households to manage their electricity needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:14 IST
EnergyMate pilot launched in South Island to provide best deal on electricity
The Electricity Price Review found too many Kiwi households struggle to pay their power bills. Image Credit: ANI

Ensuring New Zealanders can get the best deal on their electricity takes a step in the right direction today with the South Island launch of the EnergyMate pilot run by the Electricity Retailers' Association, says Minister of Energy and Resources, Dr Megan Woods.

EnergyMate is an industry-led programme providing coaching to support vulnerable households to manage their electricity needs. It is a collaborative initiative between industry, community and government sectors.

"I am pleased to see the launch of another EnergyMate pilot, a free in-home energy coaching service designed to help families at risk of energy hardship. It is heartening to see the Electricity Retailers' Association members and partners showing leadership in delivering practical and tangible solutions to energy hardship," says Megan Woods.

"The causes of energy hardship are complex and varied and can include things like housing quality, income, prices and household energy needs. To make progress and help as many people as possible we need the NGO sector, industry, the regulators and Government to work together. EnergyMate is a good example of the industry stepping up to do this.

The Electricity Price Review found too many Kiwi households struggle to pay their power bills. The Review also found that some households struggle to understand the various pricing plans and choose the one that's best for them. While COVID-19 delayed some of this work but it has resumed again now with joint actions.

A number of initiatives are now underway funded by the Government's $17 million funds previously announced including developing a network of community-level services to assist households in energy hardship.

The ultimate goal, as recommended by the Review, is a nationwide network of organisations providing credible, independent, electricity-specific advice and support services for those in need. The launch of the new EnergyMate pilot is a welcome initiative that is in line with this key recommendation from the Review.

Other work Government is doing to help those in energy hardship, include the $28 million fund to install solar panels and batteries on public and Māori housing; the doubling of the winter energy payment; the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme; and the introduction of the compulsory ceiling and underfloor insulation in rental accommodation. We want all New Zealanders to live in warm, healthy homes - that's what these initiatives are all about.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief: COVID-19 vaccine must be affordable and available to all

The outbreak remains out of control, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres declared in his press conference ahead of the UN General Assembly UNGA High-Level Week, noting that soon one million lives will be lost to the virus.Recognizing that man...

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 available for pre-order; price starts at USD299

At the seventh annual ARVR conference, now known as Facebook Connect, the company introduced its most advanced all-in-one virtual reality VR system yet and the successor to the Oculus Quest.Quest 2 is more than just the next step in all-in-...

Cricket-Yorkshire lose four players after positive COVID-19 result

Four Yorkshire players, including David Willey, will miss their two remaining Vitality Blast group matches after the England all-rounder tested positive for COVID-19. Yorkshire said in a statement on Wednesday that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohle...

Rajnath Singh to speak on India-China border situation in Rajya Sabha today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to make a statement on India-China border situation in the Rajya Sabha today. Singh had earlier spoken over the issue at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020