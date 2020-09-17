On PM Modi's birthday, Surat bakery makes 71-feet-long cake with 'corona warriors' theme

To mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday, Breadliner, a bakery in Gujarat's Surat made a 71-feet-long cake weighing 771 kilograms, with the theme of 'corona warriors' and is set to distribute it amongst children. As part of the celebration, the bakery will also host a digital event wherein parts of the cake will be sold at several outlets of bakery and the cake cutting ceremony will be held digitally.

For the past three years, Narendra Modi's birthday was celebrated by the Breadliner bakery along with a social awareness program, said Nitin Patel, the organiser of the event. This year, the cake has been labelled 'Cake for corona warriors' in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "The cake cutting ceremony on PM's birthday was held while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautions. At the event, seven corona warriors were also present. The cake has images of corona warriors, be it media, police, plasma donors and doctors. To ensure social distancing, we will be organising a digital event as well," said Patel.

"First, we will distribute this cake among children after which the remaining cake will be divided into units of 500 grams each and be made available at all bakery outlets from Vapi to Vadodara so that people cut it from home while being connected to us digitally," he added. At the event, seven corona warriors including doctors and policemen were present who cut the cake to celebrate PM Modi's birthday.

"Digital Namo cake weighing 711 kilograms was cut by corona warriors to send the message that we will win from corona and we will pass all challenges that come our way," said Ashmita Shiroya, ex-Mayor of Surat. Those present at the occasion had maintained social distancing and other necessary health protocols amid COVID-19. (ANI)