COVID-19: With black board strapped to bike, Chhattisgarh teacher conducts 'mohalla' classes to educate children

Rudra Rana, a government school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Korea district travels on his bike with a blackboard strapped around to educate children by holding 'mohalla' classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Korea (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 12:08 IST
A government school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Korea district travels around on his bike, with a blackboard to educate children by holding 'mohalla' classes. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Rudra Rana, a government school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Korea district travels on his bike with a blackboard strapped around to educate children by holding 'mohalla' classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Rana said since many students did not have access to online education and all schools remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he thought of educating them by bringing 'school at their doorstep'.

"Very few students were able to join the online classes, so we started mohalla classes. So I thought of this method. This also ensures the safety of both teachers and students as there is no contact. As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep," said Rana. "I have also kept a blackboard, books and placards with me. I ring the bell and then students come, just like normal school routine, then students perform their prayers and we start with the classes as per syllabus," he added.

Rana further said, "I travel from one region to another, gather students and educate them about coronavirus and their subjects. Even students are coming forward and showing interest while the locals are appreciating the initiative." "The umbrella on my bike represents a new way of educating students. It also protects me from heat and rain," he added.

Speaking about the importance of these classes during the pandemic, Shilp, a student said: "We get to learn a lot from these classes. Sir comes here daily and teach us and also answer our doubts. We are enjoying this method of teaching." "Sir teaches us different concepts and later we study them on our own. We miss school but this concept is also nice as it feels just like we're at school," said Suraj, another student.

Earlier, a government school teacher Ashok Lodhi pleased many with his efforts of educating students by travelling on his bike with an LED TV to educate children via cartoons and music. He had also garnered heaps of praises for his unique initiative and was nicknamed 'Cinema Wale Babu' by the local residents of the Korea district. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government had earlier launched an online portal, 'Padhai Tuhar Duar', under that provided education to students stuck at their homes amid the lockdown.

The state government took the scheme further in August and introduced 'Padhai Tuhar Para', which aims to teach children with the help of community in their localities and villages. (ANI)

