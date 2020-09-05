Left Menu
Odisha CM announces ex-gratia for next of kin of those killed in Chhattisgarh road accident

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed deep grief at the death of seven people of Ganjam district in a road accident in Chhattisgarh and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Updated: 05-09-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 11:18 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed deep grief at the death of seven people of Ganjam district in a road accident in Chhattisgarh and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. Conveying his deep sympathy to the bereaved families, Patnaik also directed Rural Development and Labour Minister Sushant Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance to the victims of the accident, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Besides ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the bereaved families, Patnaik has also announced free medical treatment to the injured and wished their speedy recovery, it said. The chief minister also asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to remain in touch with his Chhattisgarh counterpart for coordination, it added.

Seven workers were killed and as many others injured on Saturday when a bus carrying them rammed into a truck on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. The accident took place in the early hours on the National Highway-53 near Serikhedi village under Telibandha police station area.

"The mishap occurred when the bus carrying 59 workers was heading to Gujarat from neighbouring Odisha," Station House Officer (SHO) Telibandha police station Ramakant Sahu told PTI. All the 59 workers hailing from Ganjam district (Odisha) were going to Surat (Gujarat) to work in cloth mills, the SHO said.

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

