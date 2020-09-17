Chemical weapons agency: Germany has asked for help in investigating alleged Navalny poisoning

Chemical weapons agency: Germany has asked for help in investigating alleged Navalny poisoningReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:10 IST
Germany has asked for the assistance of the global chemical agency in investigating the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a banned toxic chemical, the Hague-based organisation said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Technical Secretariat of the OPCW has received from the Federal Republic of Germany a request for technical assistance," it said. Experts from the agency "collected biomedical samples from Mr Navalny for analysis by OPCW designated laboratories."
Germany has said it has proof that Navalny was poisoned on Aug. 20 with the Soviet-era chemical agent Novichok.
