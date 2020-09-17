Left Menu
KZN recommits to implement measures to address water scarcity issues

The Greytown Bulk Water Supply Scheme is one of the department’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant Projects. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has reiterated its commitment to implement long-term measures to address water scarcity issues in different parts of the province.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the department is on course with the implementation of the Greytown Bulk Water Supply, which is set to provide emergency water relief and long-term water supply to Greytown and Enhlalakahle.

Ratau said Phase 1 of the project included refurbishing and upgrading ageing water infrastructure, unclogging drainage systems and the installation of new interconnecting pipes with valve chambers to restore water treatment works to an estimated peak capacity of 6 megalitres per day.

"I can confirm that Phase 1 of the project was successfully implemented and completed in September 2010. We are now rolling out the implementation of Phase 2, which entails the extension of the Greytown Water Treatment Works (WTWs) by 7 megalitres per day.

"The total capacity of the WTW will then be 13 megalitres per day," Ratau said.

Phase 2 will also include the development of abstraction works at Craigie Burn Dam, raw water pump stations, and bulk conveyance between Craigie Burn Dam and Greytown WTW for the capacity of 12 megalitres per day to 16 megalitres per day.

"What this means is that there will be additional potable water storage to maintain specific hours of storage capacity and achieve a spatial balance of bulk delivery with the growth of the town.

"This will be through a 2.5-megalitre reservoir at Greytown WTW, an additional 2.5-megalitre reservoir at Enhlalakahle Reservoir and the rehabilitation of the existing 2.5-megalitre Enhlalakahle Reservoir," Ratau said.

"We are working very closely with UMzinyathi District Municipality as the implementing agent, to ensure accountability and prevent any possible acts of corruption," Ratau said.

The Greytown Bulk Water Supply Scheme is one of the department's Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant Projects.

Ratau said the project implementation is still ongoing and further updates will be provided in future.

"We are committing to be as transparent as possible with the work that is being done on the ground. We are working to ensure water supply, especially in communities still experiencing the negative impact of drought."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

