"Will not affect elections, BJP will win all 7 seats in Delhi": State BJP chief on Kejriwal interim bail

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that the Supreme Court's interim bail order to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not affect the elections and that the BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi. Speaking to ANI on the interim bail to Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said, "He has been granted bail for the election campaign till June 1 but what after that? Getting interim bail does not mean that you have been proven innocent. Even on parole, the accused come out, then they go back to their place. Even in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal was out campaigning, and contesting the elections."

"This will not affect the elections, BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi with the blessings of the public and the strength of the workers," said the Delhi BJP President. In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy, with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. The bench also made it clear that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending consideration before it.

In its order today, the apex court rejected the arguments of ED that granting interim bail or release of campaigning would be giving premium of placing the politicians in a beneficial position compared to ordinary citizens of this country. Kejriwal, while filing an appeal in the apex court had contended that his arrest after the announcement of the General Elections was "motivated by extraneous considerations".

On April 9, the High Court dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections. The High Court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

