Army chief in Srinagar to review security situation, to visit forward locations

Against the backdrop of rising incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Srinagar to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, the Army Chief would also be visiting forward locations on the Line of Control (LoC) and take a first-hand review of the operational preparedness of troops there, Army sources told ANI.In Srinagar, the Army Chief would be briefed on security situation by the senior official of the Chinar Corps, they said.

Pakistan Army has increased ceasefire violations along the LoC at a time when India and China are engaged in conflict over territorial issues in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Gen Naravane has been reviewing the on-ground situation in both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir frequently with senior commanders. (ANI)