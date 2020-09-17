KVIC distributes 6 cycle-mounted Tea/Coffee Selling units under DigniTEA

To celebrate Sewa Diwas, which marks the birthday of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) distributed 6 innovative cycle-mounted Tea/Coffee Selling units under Project DigniTEA in New Delhi on Thursday. The cycle-mounted tea/coffee selling units have been distributed to 6 unemployed local youths by Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Shri Arun Singh, and MP from New Delhi, Smt Meenakshi Lekhi in presence of KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena. These units will enable tea-sellers to earn a respectable livelihood while selling the beverages hygienically.

Each cycle-mounted Tea/Coffee Selling unit costs Rs 18,000 and has the provision for gas stove, gas cylinder, an umbrella, utensils and separate containers to keep tea, sugar, cups and snacks properly. On Thursday, KVIC also distributed 17 such units in different cities like Varanasi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Shri Arun Singh lauded this initiative of KVIC saying it was conceived keeping in view the welfare of the poor. The cycles were flagged off by Shri Singh from the office of Smt Lekhi at Mahadev Road. Smt Lekhi also said this KVIC initiative will enable the poor to earn their livelihood with dignity.

KVIC Chairman said the cycle-mounted Tea/Coffee Selling unit is an innovative and cost-effective way of creating sustainable self-employment and distribution of these units aims at extending the benefit of welfare schemes to the poorest of the poor. "These cycle units are well equipped. It has been designed keeping in mind the logistical requirements and hygiene while selling tea/coffee to the public," Saxena said.

(With Inputs from PIB)