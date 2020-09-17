Left Menu
Development News Edition

A win-win situation for Railways and investors: NITI Aayog CEO on private trains

In a first, private entities will source and operate modern technology trains for undertaking passenger business using Indian Railways' infrastructure, Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO said while speaking on the Public-Private Partnership in passenger train operations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:12 IST
A win-win situation for Railways and investors: NITI Aayog CEO on private trains
Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a first, private entities will source and operate modern technology trains for undertaking passenger business using Indian Railways' infrastructure, Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO said while speaking on the Public-Private Partnership in passenger train operations. "This creates a win-win situation for Indian Railways as well as investors, by tapping into the potential of huge unmet demand in the passenger business. The private sector investment we are looking at is about Rs 30,000 crores," said Kant while addressing a press briefing.

"We are looking at 109 Origin Destination pairs, divided into 12 clusters requiring 151 trains. They are being taken up for transparent competitive bidding and some most attractive routes, based on huge unmet demand, will be put out to run premium passenger services," he added. Kant continued saying, this means that you will have quality trains, new technology and they will use railway infrastructure.

"Therefore, concessioner will be free to charge a market-linked fare to the passenger and they will be providing value-added services for food, comfort, entertainment for individualised, and enhanced passenger experience. It would be like when you had private airlines operating in Indian airspace which compelled everyone to improve. We hope this will also radically change India over a period of time," he added. Request for quotation has already been floating and the due date for applications is October 7, 2020, Kant said.

"Very confident that it will bring in investments in India for the modern technology of Railways, from across the world. It's a paradigm shift in what the railway has been doing because it is going to rewrite the growth story of India," he added. Speaking about the development of the railway stations, Kant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about it earlier.

"The proposed redevelopment stations we are looking at is an iconic world-class airport to give really better facilities to the passengers, user-friendly systems, technology-enabled services. Much like you have seen new airports in Delhi and Mumbai. You will see completely new stations which will drive India's growth," said Kant. "The new stations will be well planned. The holistic development in the area will cater to long term transit and economic needs of the city. This will lead to all-time economic development. Our objective is to do around 50 railway stations by the end of next year which would mean an investment we are looking at is close to about Rs 1 lakh crores in the Indian Railways," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source

OPEC could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC source. Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 1 on the n...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. All 11 major SP ...

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers s...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020