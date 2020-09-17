CLU fee waiver for RSSB Satsang Bhawans approved by Punjab Cabinet

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the waiver of fees for Change of Land Use (CLU) and several other charges for Satsang Bhawans established, or to be established across the state, by the Satsang Bhawan (RSSB). As per the statement, the External Development Charges (EDC), Permission Fee (PF), Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF), and the Building Scrutiny Fee will also be among the waived charges.

It said, "This decision has been taken in view of the immense contribution of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, in disseminating the universal teachings of love, peace, harmony, and brotherhood as propagated by the great Saints through its Satsangs and publications, besides motivating people to stay away from drugs and other bad habits." The statement also quoted a spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office, saying that the cabinet had acceded to the proposal put forth by the Housing and Urban Development Department for the exemption of the charges, with a financial implication of Rs. 12.18 crore as per the list submitted by the RSSB, of which Rs. 6.96 crore belonged to the state exchequer and Rs. 5.22 crore to the respective Urban Development Authorities.

"It may be recalled that the State Government has already exempted above charges for educational, health, religious and social institutions set up by SGPC, Durgiana Mandir, Amritsar and Devi Talab Mandir, Jalandhar, vide its notification dated May 10, 2012," the statement added. (ANI)