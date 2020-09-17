Left Menu
Development News Edition

CLU fee waiver for RSSB Satsang Bhawans approved by Punjab Cabinet

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the waiver of fees for Change of Land Use (CLU) and several other charges for Satsang Bhawans established, or to be established across the state, by the Satsang Bhawan (RSSB).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:16 IST
CLU fee waiver for RSSB Satsang Bhawans approved by Punjab Cabinet
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the waiver of fees for Change of Land Use (CLU) and several other charges for Satsang Bhawans established, or to be established across the state, by the Satsang Bhawan (RSSB). As per the statement, the External Development Charges (EDC), Permission Fee (PF), Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF), and the Building Scrutiny Fee will also be among the waived charges.

It said, "This decision has been taken in view of the immense contribution of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, in disseminating the universal teachings of love, peace, harmony, and brotherhood as propagated by the great Saints through its Satsangs and publications, besides motivating people to stay away from drugs and other bad habits." The statement also quoted a spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office, saying that the cabinet had acceded to the proposal put forth by the Housing and Urban Development Department for the exemption of the charges, with a financial implication of Rs. 12.18 crore as per the list submitted by the RSSB, of which Rs. 6.96 crore belonged to the state exchequer and Rs. 5.22 crore to the respective Urban Development Authorities.

"It may be recalled that the State Government has already exempted above charges for educational, health, religious and social institutions set up by SGPC, Durgiana Mandir, Amritsar and Devi Talab Mandir, Jalandhar, vide its notification dated May 10, 2012," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source

OPEC could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC source. Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 1 on the n...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. All 11 major SP ...

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers s...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MDB assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020