Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar bags 106.71 MW solar project order in Chile

Our continuous focus in the market has reaped rich benefits with these prestigious project wins," Sterling and Wilson Solar Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said. "We have established ourselves in Latin America with a cumulative order book of around USD 488 million (Rs 3,558 crores), making us amongst the leading players in the region," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:05 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar bags 106.71 MW solar project order in Chile

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Thursday said it has won a 106.71 MW solar project in Chile, its fifth in Latin America, worth USD 62.6 million (about Rs 462 crore). "Sterling and Wilson Solar has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth USD 62.6 million in Chile. The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY 2021," the company said in a statement.

Sterling and Wilson Solar already has a strong presence in the region with one project of 93.3 MW in Argentina and three projects of 588 MW under construction in Chile. "We are excited to win our fifth project in Latin America. Our continuous focus in the market has reaped rich benefits with these prestigious project wins," Sterling and Wilson Solar Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said.

"We have established ourselves in Latin America with a cumulative order book of around USD 488 million (Rs 3,558 crores), making us amongst the leading players in the region," he added. Chile is one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies in recent decades, thanks to its solid macroeconomic framework, he said.

"This coupled with a global race to energy transition enables increasing participation of foreign companies in the Chilean renewable energy market making it one of the key focus regions for us," Ogra said. Sterling and Wilson Solar has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.5 GW of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies.

The portfolio includes a 1,177 MW solar photo voltaic plant in Abu Dhabi, the world's largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 7.8 GW of O&M (operation and maintenance) projects globally.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Women's rights seen taking a backseat under Japan's new government

By Beh Lih Yi Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Womens rights campaigners in Japan have expressed disappointment about the appointment of only two women in the new governments 21-member cabinet, saying they expect little progress to tack...

Lebanese prime minister-designate agrees to hold more talks on new cabinet

Lebanons Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on Thursday to give more time for talks on forming a new government after efforts to appoint a cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis faltered.A...

Paintings of school girl from Hyderabad to adorn restaurant in London

Artworks of a school girl from Hyderabad are set to adorn the walls of a restaurant in London after its owner impressed by her paintings bought six of them. Syeda Ashna Turabi, a standard tenth student, has been painting since her childhood...

Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of job cuts in two weeks, and urged lawmakers to embrace a 1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by a b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020