Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

They are trying to mislead farmers on these legislations and politicise the issue,” Khattar said during a virtual press conference, his first after recovering from coronavirus. The chief minister said the state government will fully implement the farm laws and at the same time certain additional protective measures like setting up of “kisan adalats” are being contemplated at the state level.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:13 IST
Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers stand to benefit once the three Bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament are passed.

The minimum support price mechanism will continue as before, contrary to what is being claimed by the Congress, Khattar said. “They are left with no issue. They are trying to mislead farmers on these legislations and politicise the issue,” Khattar said during a virtual press conference, his first after recovering from coronavirus.

The chief minister said the state government will fully implement the farm laws and at the same time certain additional protective measures like setting up of “kisan adalats” are being contemplated at the state level. Khattar also accused the Congress of promising the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

When the UPA was in power, the Congress persuaded the party-ruled states to denotify food and vegetables from the Act, he claimed. “They have double standards. When we initiate reforms, they oppose it,” he said. Khattar claimed that there is a major section among farmers which has come out in support of the legislations.

Farmers “misled” by the Congress are realising that the legislations are in their interest, Khattar said. Khattar said Congress-ruled states like Punjab and Rajasthan are not procuring crops like maize and bajra on MSP, forcing farmers to sell their produce in Haryana.

"However, keeping in mind the interests of Haryana farmers, the state government has now decided not to allow farmers from other states to sell their produce in the state's grain markets," he asserted. “The Swaminathan commission's recommendations have been implemented. Only one recommendation of the C2 formula, which is to determine the MSP on the basis of land rates has not been implemented because this is not feasible. There are huge variations in land rates from one place to another place,” he said.

The CM said 201 recommendations of the commission have been implemented. Replying to a question, Khattar said procurement will continue as before and crops will be procured at MSP. The state government has requested the Centre to advance the procurement season from October 1 to September 25, he said, adding that paddy, bajra, maize and moong will be procured at MSP.

“We are guaranteeing crop MSP in the mandis and the provisions under the new reforms give farmers a choice to sell crops outside mandis. These reforms only give additional avenues to farmers to fetch better prices for their produce,” he claimed. Khattar said according to rough estimates, the state government is likely to lose nearly Rs 600-700 crore each year as some farmers were expected to sell their produce outside 'mandis' after the Bills introduced by the Centre take the shape of laws.

“We have written to the Centre that if any shortfall is there, they should compensate us,” he said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama-type attack averted in J and K with recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Army officials

A Pulwama-style terror strike was averted by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives on Thursday in Kashmirs Karewa area which is not very far from the site of last years dastardly attack, Army officials said here. They sai...

Last hostage from group of 7 Indians kidnapped in Afghanistan has returned to India: MEA

The last person from the group of seven Indians, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, was released from captivity and returned to India on September 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External Affai...

More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic - U.N.

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Child marriage is on the rise in Bangladeshs Rohingya refugee camps and the risk of human trafficking grows with every day the pandemic shuts youth services, according to a U.N.-le...

Italy: 70 migrants on ship awaiting OK to land jump into sea

More than 70 migrants on a rescue ship awaiting permission to dock in southern Italy jumped into the sea in frustration Thursday and were picked up by Italian authorities off Palermo, a Spanish humanitarian group said. The groups ship, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020