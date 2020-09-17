Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM backstabbed farmers over agri-related Bills: SAD

He said not only was the CM a member of the high-powered committee which framed the ordinances but Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also attended a meeting of the panel in Mumbai. “ The Congress-led government also sent a six-page note to the Centre which formed its reaction to the discussion on the ordinances,” he claimed.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:02 IST
Punjab CM backstabbed farmers over agri-related Bills: SAD
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The SAD on Thursday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the issue of farm Bills, alleging his government's "active participation" in framing the legislations. Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema asked the CM to issue a white paper on his "participation" in the meeting of a high-powered committee on agriculture.

"The CM has backstabbed the farming community of Punjab in the meeting of the high-powered committee set up by the Centre," Cheema alleged while talking to the media here. He claimed that the CM was trying to "conceal" his "participation" in framing three farm-related legislations.

The CM had rejected the Centre's claim that Punjab was taken on board before the promulgation of three farm-related ordinances, replaced by the Bills in Parliament by the Centre. Singh had reacted to a statement made in Parliament by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Patil Danve, that the high-powered committee on agriculture had decided on the ordinances after due consideration by all member states. Cheema said it was shocking that the CM was now "uttering blatant lies" to "hide" his involvement in supporting the ordinances. He said not only was the CM a member of the high-powered committee which framed the ordinances but Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also attended a meeting of the panel in Mumbai.

" The Congress-led government also sent a six-page note to the Centre which formed its reaction to the discussion on the ordinances," he claimed. "Now that it has been proven beyond doubt that the Congress government had actively participated in the framing of the ordinances, the state government must issue a white paper detailing all the meetings, ministers and officers who had participated in the same," he said. "All this is necessary to make it clear to people as to who betrayed them," said Cheema. Cheema, a former Punjab minister, claimed that the Congress-led government's response highlighted the need of market reforms and said freeing the agriculture market was the only way farmers could get higher prices for their agricultural produce. He said the Congress in its manifesto during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had promised to repeal the the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act and allow free inter-state trade without any restrictions.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US sanctions 2 Lebanon-based firms, Hezbollah-linked person

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Lebanon-based companies and a man described as an official with the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group The United States considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organization and ha...

Senior Odisha BJP leader Ashok Sahu dies

Senior Odisha BJP leader and former IPS officer Ashok Sahu died at his residence here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 68.Sahu, who was ailing for the past one month following a brain stroke, breathed h...

Southwest says half of grounded Boeing 737-800 planes back in service

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it has now returned to service about half the 115 Boeing 737-800 aircraft it temporarily grounded after it discovered discrepancies in aircraft weight data. The Dallas-based airline said in a statement...

Pulwama-type attack averted in J and K with recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Army officials

A Pulwama-style terror strike was averted by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives on Thursday in Kashmirs Karewa area which is not very far from the site of last years dastardly attack, Army officials said here. They sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020