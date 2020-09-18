Left Menu
Air India Express operations to Dubai temporarily suspended after passenger detected with COVID-19 positive

After a COVID-19 positive passenger was found on a flight, all operations of Air India Express to Dubai Airports was temporarily suspended for a duration of 15 days till October 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After a COVID-19 positive passenger was found on a flight, all operations of Air India Express to Dubai Airports was temporarily suspended for a duration of 15 days till October 2. In a notice issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the operation was suspended after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4.

"All operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports suspended for 15 days till October 2 after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. It was 2nd such instance," said SA Kankazar, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. "We write with reference to flight No. IX1135 operated by Air India Express on 4th September 2020, from Jaipur (JAI) to Dubai International Airport, bringing on board a passenger named Kartar Sing Ram Sahay Bairwa Bairwa, Passport No. K6192832, with a positive test result for COVID-19, issued on 2nd September 2020 by the Suryam Diagnostic Centre, arrived in the aforesaid flight (Seat 4C)," the notice further read.

It said the airlines will be notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and quarantine of any passengers. "In addition to the suspension of operation, you will be further notified to pay all the expenditure incurred by the respective authorities for medical services and/or quarantine of any passenger(s) and the other passengers in that flight and also any other expenditure connected thereto," the notice further reads.

According to the notice, for the resumption of operation to Dubai Airports, the Air India Express will have to submit a corrective action/procedure implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring again. (ANI)

