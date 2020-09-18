Air India Express operations to Dubai temporarily suspended after passenger detected with COVID-19positive

After a COVID-19 positive passenger was found on a flight, all operations of Air India Express to Dubai Airports was temporarily suspended for a duration of 15 days till October 2. In a notice issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the operation was suspended after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4.

"All operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports suspended for 15 days till October 2 after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. It was 2nd such instance," said SA Kankazar, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Later in the day, Air India Express responded to its temporary suspension from all operations to Dubai Airports.

The airline said a mistake occurred after an "erroneous acceptance" was made by the Airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur. "The Notice has been issued on account of erroneous acceptance of one COVID positive passenger by the Airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on 28th Aug and 4th Sept respectively," an Air India Express release stated.

"In order to mitigate the inconvenience that may be caused to passengers booked to fly to Dubai, the Airline has introduced additional flights to Sharjah to accommodate the affected passengers," the release further stated. (ANI)