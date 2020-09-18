National Jal Jeevan Mission and MEITY launch ICT Grand Challenge

National Jal Jeevan Mission in partnership with Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) has launched an ICT Grand Challenge to create innovative, modular, and cost-effective solution to developing a 'Smart Water Supply Measurement and Monitoring System' to be deployed at the village level. The ICT grand challenge will be inviting proposal from Indian Tech start-ups, MSMEs, Indian Companies, Indian LLPs.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims at providing Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024. The programme focuses on service delivery at the household level, i.e. water supply regularly in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality. This necessitates the use of modern technology in systematic monitoring of the programme and to capture service delivery data automatically for ensuring the quality of services. Digitisation of water supply infrastructure has the potential to solve some of the biggest societal problems facing the nation. More importantly, it will help anticipate and address future challenges.

This grand challenge will harness the vibrant IoT eco-systems of India for creating smart rural water supply eco-system. This challenge will provide an opportunity to work for the cause of Jal Jeevan Mission and to assure potable water supply through Functional Household Tap Connections to every rural household.

The Grand Challenge will provide support at ideation Stage, prototype development stage, deployment stage. The pilot will be conducted at 100 villages. The best solution will get a cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh and runner ups will get the prize of Rs. 20 Lakh each. The successful developers will be given an opportunity to join the MEITY supported incubator/ CoEs for further nurturing of their solution. This will boost the idea and thrust of initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Make in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)