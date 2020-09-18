Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

The death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the US Forest Service said in a news release. The El Dorado Fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used by a couple to reveal their baby's gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

PTI | Sanbernardino | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:54 IST
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby's gender. The death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the US Forest Service said in a news release.

The El Dorado Fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used by a couple to reveal their baby's gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said. The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the release. The wildfire has burned more than 19,000 acres (7,700 hectares) and was about 66 per cent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfires have burned more than 3 million acres in California this year and are blamed for at least 25 deaths..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.The Un...

Horse electrocuted in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said. The owner of the horse had come to buy fodde...

BS-IV vehicles needed for public utility services & purchased up to March 31 be registered: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said BS-IV vehicles, which were purchased on or before March 31 this year and are necessary for municipal corporation in Delhi to carry out essential public utility services, should be registered. The apex court had...

Bamboo industry to play crucial role in post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

The Narendra Modi government is planning to promote domestic bamboo industry which is going to play a critical role in shaping the post-COVID economy of India, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. Addressing two separate webinars o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020