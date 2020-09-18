Mayawati asks Union govt to pay heed to wishes of farmers

Mayawati asks Union govt to pay heed to wishes of farmersPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:13 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Friday opposed the passage of two farmer-related bills in Parliament and asked the central government to pay heed to the wishes of agriculturalists
In a tweet, the BSP president said, "Two bills related to farmers were passed by Parliament yesterday without removing their doubts. The BSP does not approve of this." "What does the farmer of the country want. It would be better if the central government pays attention in this regard," she said in a tweet in Hindi
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector, including the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.
