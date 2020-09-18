Chattisgarh CM sanctions ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to Jham Singh Dhurve's kin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased Jham Singh Dhurve, who died during an encounter with Madhya Pradesh Police at the Balaghat border on September 6.

"At the request of the state forest minister Mohammad Akbar, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased Jham Singh Dhurve, resident of Kabirdham district, from the head of voluntary grant," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote on Twitter today.

The CMO further said, "Earlier, the administration has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Jham Singh Dhurve. It is worth mentioning that Jam Singh Dhurve, resident of Balsamud of the Kabirdham district, died during the encounter involving the Madhya Pradesh Police at the Balaghat border on September 6." (ANI)