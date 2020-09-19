Left Menu
Development News Edition

Academic Bank of Credits in NEP would be of great help to students says President Kovind

Hailing the National Education Policy 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the Academic Bank of Credits is "a major shift" in policy which would be of "great help" to students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:42 IST
Academic Bank of Credits in NEP would be of great help to students says President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind . Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the National Education Policy 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the Academic Bank of Credits is "a major shift" in policy which would be of "great help" to students. "The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is a major shift in policy which will be of great help to students. The ABC will digitally store the academic credits earned from various Higher Education Institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account the credits earned by the students," the President said.

"It will allow students to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements. It will also allow them for suitable exit and re-entry points. This flexibility will be very useful for the students," he added. He further said that the NEP 2020 document mentions nearly 20 great scientists, saint-scholars and thinkers from ancient India.

"I request you all to develop study material on them and other such great ancient scholars. Their work should be rewritten in modern terminology. Verifiable and relevant learning from our rich past must be put into practice by our education system," he urged. President Kovind pointed out that one of the targets of NEP 2020 is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035 adding that technology can help in achieving this target.

"The online system of education can also be utilised to reach out to international students. Technology would be particularly helpful for female students and other students from the weaker sections who find it physically difficult to access education facilities," he added. The President further said that the greater use of online facilities will also help overcome problems of shortage of faculty and other resources. "Educational institutions should develop very good portals and apps to provide e-learning, e-library and other digital facilities."

He pointed out that "One of the most important features" in the NEP is equity and inclusion. "One of the most important features of the National Education Policy is its focus on equity and inclusion. In this context, I am glad to note that according to the All India Survey of Higher Education for 2018-19, GER for females is slightly higher than that for males, he said.

Highlighting that the share of female students "is extremely low" in institutions and said that this "needs to be corrected." "The higher education ecosystem should reflect concern for gender justice in terms of enrolment and contribution, especially in technical institutions," he added.

Earlier, President Kovind said that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 would help India to regain its glory as a great centre of learning. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K: Spokesperson.

NIA orders attaching of house of JeM terrorist arrested in 2017 attack on CRPF centre in J-K Spokesperson....

HP’s MMKSY helps rejuvenate barren land with solar fencing, attracts farmers’ praise

Faced with farmers abandoning agriculture due to wild animal attacks on their crops, the Himachal government has launched a scheme to provide for fencing around farmlands, including solar fencing, attracting fulsome praise from beneficiarie...

Maha: 22 per cent suspects tested COVID-19 positive in Thane

At least 22 percent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtras Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of whic...

Maha: Minister reviews exam preparations in Marathwada varsity

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday reviewed the preparations afoot at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here to conduct exams scheduled to start from October 1. A total of 1.14 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020