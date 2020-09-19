Heavy rainfall likely over parts of Karnataka for next 2 days: KSNDMC

Widespread light to moderate rains are likely to occur at most places with isolated to scattered heavy rainfall in Karnataka for the next two days, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Koppala, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, and Bellary districts.

"Widespread light to moderate rains at most places with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Koppala, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Bellary districts for the next two days (ending at 08:30 am of 21.09.2020)," the center stated. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with lightning will very likely occur over Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh among other places.

"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 12 hours," IMD stated.