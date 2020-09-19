Pakistan promoting terrorism in J-K in every possible way: DGP Dilbag Singh

Left Menu
Pakistan promotes terrorism in every possible way in Jammu and Kashmir by providing support to terror groups and uses narco-terrorism for terror funding, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:37 IST
Dilbag Singh, DGP, Jammu & Kashmir speaking in Rajouri on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Yesterday a group which had reached from Kashmir was nabbed. Three persons were found roaming around and the police got information of their suspicious movement. Upon seeing the police party they brought out a grenade from their bag and hurled it. Fortunately, the grenade did not explode, the police team nabbed them and recovered two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and Rs one lakh from them," Singh said at a press conference here. "All three are LeT terrorists. The money they had would have come from Pakistan to promote terrorism. The weapons were sent from across the border using drones and were recovered by these terrorists on our side of the border," he added.

He said Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in J-K by using drones to drop weapons and was also trying to infiltrate terrorists. Singh said they had taken steps to prevent Pakistan from using drones for dropping weapons.

"They try to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu and Kashmir by providing support to terror groups. Pakistan is using narco-terrorism for terror funding. We will deal with drug smugglers strictly," he said. Inspector General (IG), Mukesh Singh said operations have been carried out by the security forces in the past few days to recover weapons and drugs.

"Weapons are being smuggled from across the border. In one such incident on September 11, security forces arrested two persons and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from them," Mukesh Singh said. The officer also said that Rajouri Police on September 14 recovered a big consignment of drugs, including seven kilograms heroin, whose value in the market would be approximately Rs 7 crores.

He said one individual was arrested in connection with the case from Kulgam and it led to the place from where drugs were delivered from across the border. "Upon reaching the place we recovered four more kilograms of heroin and three individuals from Poonch were arrested for transporting, storing and supplying the drugs," he said.

The IG said that money from the smuggled drugs would have been used to fund terrorist activities. (ANI)

