Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged drug peddler Rahul Vishram sent to judicial custody till Sept 23

A special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai on Saturday sent alleged drug peddler Rahul Vishram to judicial custody till September 23 in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai on Saturday sent alleged drug peddler Rahul Vishram to judicial custody till September 23 in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). Vishram, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, was produced before the special court today, after which he was sent to judicial custody.

According to the NCB official, Vishram was detained with 1 kg fine Charas from Himachal Pradesh, which is of high grade and value in the black market, and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash was also seized from him. "Vishram is directly connected to the other peddlers accused in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput," the official said. Several other persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in the matter.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with the late actor's death case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

