Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt allows opening of higher education institutions from Sept 21

In compliance with the directives issued by the Union Home Ministry, the Punjab Government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for Ph.D scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:45 IST
Punjab govt allows opening of higher education institutions from Sept 21
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In compliance with the directives issued by the Union Home Ministry, the Punjab Government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for Ph.D scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an official release, open-air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. "Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places would, however, continue to remain closed." Moreover, online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra said that 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching/tele counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8, 2020 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The orders of MHA issued on August 29, 2020 and the subsequent guidelines issued by the State Government on September 9, 2020 imposing additional restrictions in urban areas would continue to be in operation, said Chandra. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tata group to launch India's first CRISPR COVID-19 test

Tata group on Saturday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India DCGI for the commercial launch of the countrys first CRISPR COVID-19 test. This test uses an indigenously developed CRISPR technology for the det...

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness with trial courts for non-compliance of order for expeditious trial

The Delhi High Court has expressed unhappiness with the trial courts for non-compliance of directions concerning trials and not seeking an extension for complying with the orders. I am of the considered opinion that once a direction is pass...

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions Bill, 2020....

Govt introduces three labour code bills in Lok Sabha

The government on Saturday introduced three labour legislations - Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - in the Lok Sabha. The bills consolidate existing laws ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020