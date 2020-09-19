Left Menu
Two employees at a chemical factory in neighbouring Sangareddy district died in an accident on Saturday, police said. Though others sustained injuries in the incident, their condition was stated to be not serious, police said, citing available information. A complaint has been received from the wife of a deceased employee and a case would be registered, they added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:01 IST
Two employees die in accident at Telangana chemical factory

Two employees at a chemical factory in neighbouring Sangareddy district died in an accident on Saturday, police said. The two employees--a manager and an engineer-- were involved in carrying out some welding works to a structure, where gas is stored after being produced from waste material, and they climbed it during the process.

Though gas was taken out from the structure, an iron 'bowl' on it suddenly went up and the two employees, along with two others doing welding work, fell down, police said. It was not a blast, they said.

The two employees, who were above 50 years, sustained injuries and died, they said. Though others sustained injuries in the incident, their condition was stated to be not serious, police said, citing available information.

A complaint has been received from the wife of a deceased employee and a case would be registered, they added.

