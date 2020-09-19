Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS affiliate demands MSP for all even outside mandis, demands bank guarantee based registration of traders to ensure credibility

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) wants the central government to make few changes in the agriculture bills that are slated to come in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:23 IST
RSS affiliate demands MSP for all even outside mandis, demands bank guarantee based registration of traders to ensure credibility
Dinesh Kulkarni, national secretary (organisation), BKS speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) wants the central government to make few changes in the agriculture bills that are slated to come in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Sunday.

Referring to concerns of farmers, BKS wants the government to extend Minimum Support Price (MSP) even outside agriculture markets in a private agreement. The demand is to give MSP to farmers even in the open market. BKS also wants the government to ensure that a trader who does agreement with farmers about their produce should be registered and an agreement done only using Pan card should not be acceptable.

Dinesh Kulkarni, National Secretary (Organisation), BKS, said that only six per cent of the farmers are able to reach mandis and sell their produce on MSP. "Around 80 per cent to 85 per cent are small and marginal farmers. The government is giving assurance that it will not stop buying produce on MSP but only six per cent will benefit from that. The rest will not," Kulkarni said.

"Our suggestion is to integrate open market with MSP scheme. It should have both agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) and traders so that farmers even if they sell to traders get Minimum Support Price." The functionary said that if APMCs aren't covered in the Bill, then another law should be brought to make MSP mandatory irrespective of mandis or traders in the open market.

While several opposition parties are set to oppose the two farm bills, the BJP is trying to seek support of non-Congress parties for the bills. Kulkarni also said that the government should make registration of traders along with bank guarantee compulsory. "Pan card doesn't mean much. We want state or centre to build a portal where traders should get bank guarantee and get themselves registered," said the functionary.

The BMS functionary also stated that their demand for agriculture courts has been accepted by the government. These courts will work on gram panchayat level in case of a dispute. He said Haryana has built village level courts to resolve disputes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th minute penalty, awa...

Sikkim to reopen for tourists from October 10

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday. The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestric...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020