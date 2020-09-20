Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why is govt 'running away' from giving legal responsibility for MSP, asks Cong

As agriculture-related bills were tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the issue and accused it of "running away" from giving legal responsibility for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 11:48 IST
Why is govt 'running away' from giving legal responsibility for MSP, asks Cong
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

As agriculture-related bills were tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the issue and accused it of "running away" from giving legal responsibility for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Days after their passage in the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha.

Tomar said minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produce. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government will get the "three black bills" passed in the Rajya Sabha through the whip.

"But no answer -- how will the 15.5 crore farmers' land get MSP, who will give?" Surjewala said. "Why is the government running away from giving legal responsibility for MSP? Who will take the responsibility for MSP outside the 'Mandi'?" he said.

The bills are also facing staunch opposition from farmer bodies as well as from within the ruling coalition. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the food processing minister from the Shiromani Akali Dal party, resigned from the government last week. Under the MSP, the government guarantees the procurement of crops such as wheat and paddy at minimum prices from farmers.

A third bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits, is to be moved in the Rajya Sabha separately.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Friendship is important to build foundation of relationship, says Zendaya

Actor Zendaya believes friendship plays a pivotal role in laying the foundation of a successful romantic relationship. The 24-year-old actor said she always thought that being friends was the best way to get to know a person. Friendship i...

Delhi Police on high alert at Haryana border after farmers' protest

The Delhi Police is on alert with respect to the farmers protests that are taking place in the neighboring states of the national capital over Bills on agriculture sector reforms, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday.Forces have been deploye...

'Rosie': Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment present the first look of Palak Tiwari & Vivek Oberoi

Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is based on true events. Events that occurred in 2003 which means we were already in the digital age. Gurugram in India was already home to some of the biggest call centres. And this story happened in one such Ca...

Soccer-Bale return will give Spurs massive boost, says Murphy

Gareth Bales return to Tottenham Hotspur will give the Premier League club a massive boost and his presence will instil fear into opposing teams, former England midfielder Danny Murphy has said. The 31-year-old Welsh forward completed a loa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020