Farmers in Maharashtra's Dhule hail Agriculture Bills

Farmers in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday welcomed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

ANI | Dhule (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:37 IST
A farmer speaking to ANI in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday welcomed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha today. "The Bills introduced by the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvest all over the country. I thank Modi government for this," says a farmer.

Another farmer said that now they think that Central government is supporting the farmers of the country. "The decision that has been taken by the government is in interest of farmers. Earlier we were not getting the expected price of the crops and now I think the Central government is standing with us and supporting the farmers of the country," said a farmer.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties. As per the Bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments can't levy any fee or cess on farmers.

As per the Modi government, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis; allowing them to sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

