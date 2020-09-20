Two Maoists gunned down in Telangana

Two Maoists were gunned down by the Telangana Police in Asifabad district on Saturday. As per V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam the two were taken down around 9 pm last night.

"There were six to seven Maoists in total, out of which we managed to gun down two, while the others escaped. Despite our efforts to get them to surrender, they opened fire and the police party retaliated. Two Maoists were killed in the cross-fire," Satyanarayana said. He added that the operation went on for about an hour and after taking all precautions, the party recovered two weapons and two kit bags.

The police identified one person as Thukkalu, a resident of the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, while the other is yet to be identified. No casualties were reported from the side of the police. (ANI)