Farmers in Haryana stage 3-hour protest against agriculture bills

Farmers staged a three-hour protest, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union in Kurukshetra against the two farm sector reform bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, a farmer named Rakesh said, "It was a symbolic protest. If the government does not listen to us, we will back Haryana bandh on September 25. We will also hold a meeting on September 27 in Delhi and announce nationwide protest."

"We will oppose the bills until the government rolls them back," he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Police is on alert with respect to the farmers' protests that are taking place in the neighbouring states of the national capital over bills on agriculture sector reforms.

Forces have been deployed near the Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur area, as well as the Delhi-Haryana border. Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments cannot levy any fee or cess on farmers. According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)