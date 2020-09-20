Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST compensation: 21 states prefer borrowing option 1, no takers yet for option 2

On the issue of Goods and Services Tax compensation, at least 21 States/Union Territories till date have preferred to opt for borrowing option 1 proposed by the GST Council to meet their compensation shortfall, said the Finance Ministry sources on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:45 IST
GST compensation: 21 states prefer borrowing option 1, no takers yet for option 2
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On the issue of Goods and Services Tax compensation, at least 21 States/Union Territories till date have preferred to opt for borrowing option 1 proposed by the GST Council to meet their compensation shortfall, said the Finance Ministry sources on Sunday. The States/UTs are - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Manipur, the only state which had earlier opted for option 2, later preferred to change it to option 1, sources said.

A few more states are, also, to submit their preference regarding borrowing options in a day or two. However, some of them like - Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal are yet to respond to the GST Council proposal to decide their options. The Finance Ministry sources acknowledge that the GST Council with full presence of states and UTs needs, as per the GST Act, only 20 States to pass any resolution, in case voting is required on any issue. Also, it is clear from the present situation, that if the other states do not submit their options before the due GST Council meeting on October 5, 2020, then they will have to wait till June 2022 to get their compensation dues subject to the condition that the GST Council extends the cess collection period beyond 2022.

On August 27, 2020, the GST Council in its 41st meeting had decided to give its member states two borrowing options to meet their compensation shortfall and a response time of seven working days from the formal receipt of the detailed proposal on options by email. Option 1 offered the states to borrow the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, estimated at Rs 97,000 crores approximately to be borrowed through the issue of debt under a special window coordinated by the Ministry of Finance. The option is to ensure a steady flow of resources similar to the flow under GST compensation on a bi-monthly basis.

Option 2 has offered the states to borrow the entire compensation shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore (including the COVID-impact portion) through the issue of market debt. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No restriction on accessing any website in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre

There is no restriction on accessing any website, including social media sites, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the mobile data services are presently restrict...

Windies-England T20Is to feature DRS for first-time in women's bilateral series

The upcoming T20Is between West Indies and England will become the first womens bilateral series to feature Decision Review System DRS. According to ESPNcricinfo report, the technology was available throughout the last two T20 World Cups, a...

Massive damage of rare plants probed at Nevada mine site

State and federal authorities are investigating the mysterious loss of a significant swath of a rare desert wildflower thats being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada with some of the largest untapped lith...

Posing as cops, gang of four held for extorting money from people in Delhi's Rohini

A gang of four men have been arrested in Rohini for allegedly posing as police officials and extorting money from people either in the name of any violation or illegal activity, police said on Sunday. The four identifed as -- Sagar, Praveen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020