Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports 3,812 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,812 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases here to 2,46,711.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:39 IST
Delhi reports 3,812 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,812 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases here to 2,46,711. According to the data provided by the Delhi government, as many as 3,742 recoveries were also reported today. The total count of positive cases in the national capital include 4,982 deaths and 2,09,632 recovered or discharged or migrated.

As many as 11,322 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,083 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. Around 25,55,007 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Pogacar becomes first Slovenian to win the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leaders yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monda...

Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media

Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and a local Bahraini newspaper reported, both citing Bahrains interior ministry.Bahrain, host to ...

India, China to hold sixth Corps Commander talks to address border tensions

India and China are scheduled to hold their sixth Corps Commander-level talks tomorrow at the Chinese side of the ChushulMoldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff there, sources informed on Su...

Athletics-Triathlete Mentrida grateful for praise after selfless act

A Spanish triathlete has played down the significance of his sporting gesture in last weeks Santander Triathlon after he surrendered third place by slowing down to allow a fellow competitor who had taken a wrong turn to overtake him. Diego ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020