Delhi reports 3,812 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,812 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases here to 2,46,711. According to the data provided by the Delhi government, as many as 3,742 recoveries were also reported today. The total count of positive cases in the national capital include 4,982 deaths and 2,09,632 recovered or discharged or migrated.

As many as 11,322 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,083 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. Around 25,55,007 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)