TDP general secretary opposes fixing current meters to agriculture pump sets
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the decision of YSRCP government to fix current meters to agriculture motor pump sets.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:50 IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the decision of YSRCP government to fix current meters to agriculture motor pump sets. Citing the example of some farmers in Martadu village in Singanamala Mandal of Anantapur district who are agitating against meters for motors, Lokesh slammed the government decision.
He commented via twitter that the decision is anti-farmer and will adversely affect them. Jagan government is forcibly imposing the current meters though the farmers are opposing it. It is not in the interest of farmers, Lokesh said. He shared the video of agitating farmers at Martadu village. YS Jagan lead Andhra Pradesh Government has recently changed the policy of free power to farmers.
The government made the policy as DBT for free power, according to the central government's guidelines. For that purpose, the govt has decided to fix current meters to the motor pump sets. The Andhra Pradesh government assured that there will be no any burden on the farmers as the govt only will pay for the current charges, but opposition parties are not accepting the concept of power meters. (ANI)
