TDP MP urges Centre to extend insurance scheme for COVID warriors for 1 more year

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla urged the central government to extend the insurance scheme for COVID warriors for 1 more year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:13 IST
TDP MP Jayadev Galla speaking in Lok Sabha on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla urged the central government to extend the insurance scheme for COVID warriors for 1 more year. "The insurance cover for COVID warriors is going to expire by end of this month. Like many scientists, epidemiologists and doctors have been saying that the virus is going to stay for 1 or 2 years more, I urge that the insurance scheme be extended for 1 more year," Galla said in the Lower House today.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19', which was announced on March 30 this year for a period of 90 days, has been extended for a further period of 90 days. "The 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on 30 March 2020 for a period of 90 days. This was extended for a further period of 90 days i.e. up to 25th September 2020. The scheme has now been extended for another 180 days i.e. 6 months," according to a government release.

The scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19. (ANI)

