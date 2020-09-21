Left Menu
PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. "Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

At least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on Monday morning. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured. The rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.

According to the NDRF, the estimated number of people trapped at the site is between 25 to 30. This number may change as the rescue operation is in progress. "As many as 20 people were rescued by the locals," the NDRF had said earlier.

Meanwhile, one more person has been rescued from under the debris at the building site. Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde visits the site of the incident. (ANI)

