Many states, UTs not providing details of farmer suicides: MHA tells RS

The government on Monday said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence, the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is "untenable" and cannot be published. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as informed by the National Crime Records Bureau, many states and UTs have reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers, cultivators, and agricultural laborers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions.

"Due to this limitation, national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector was untenable and not published separately," he said in a written reply. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on accidental deaths and suicides, 10,281 farmers committed suicide in 2019, down from 10,357 in 2018.

The suicide rate in the farming sector accounted for 7.4 percent of the total suicides in the country -- 5,957 farmers and 4,324 agricultural laborers, the NCRB said in the report containing the latest data.