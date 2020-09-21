Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should assure farmers it will continue procuring paddy, wheat at MSP: Manish Tewari in LS

The Centre should assure farmers it will continue to procure paddy and wheat at minimum support price as the passage of two farm-related Bills has created apprehension among the farming community whether the FCI will purchase their crops, Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:48 IST
Govt should assure farmers it will continue procuring paddy, wheat at MSP: Manish Tewari in LS
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Centre should assure farmers it will continue to procure paddy and wheat at minimum support price as the passage of two farm-related Bills has created apprehension among the farming community whether the FCI will purchase their crops, Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded Monday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he also said the government should ensure the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of food grains, continue to give funds to state procurement agencies to carry out purchase operations smoothly. Tewari hails from Punjab which contributes a significant quantity of food grain in the central pool.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, he said paddy procurement will start in the country from October last week. Parliament has passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Due to the passage of the Bills, Tewari said, there is an apprehension in the minds of "crores of farmers" whether government agencies will carry out procurement operations or not. The MSP is "relevant only when these agencies buy paddy from farmers," he said, adding that today crores of farmers are protesting on roads. "I demand from the government that they should assure farmers that procurement by cental government agencies will be continued and the central government will continue to procure on MSP both paddy and wheat," he said. His party colleague Shashi Tharoor (INC) raised issues related to fishermen in Kerala.

He said the community was hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown and floods, and urged the government "to provide additional relief to state government to expedite compensation and other support to help them tide over this exceedingly difficult period". Sangeeta Azad (BSP) raised the matter related to the appointment of SC/ST candidates in different universities in Uttar Pradesh including in the University of Allahabad, and Purvanchal University.

She alleged that SC/ST candidates were declared ineligible in interviews despite the fact that some of the students were highly educated. Azad demanded those posts be filled.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sellers from Karigar, Saheli programmes clocked strong growth over pre-COVID period: Amazon India

Amazon India on Monday said sellers from its Karigar and Saheli programmes witnessed significant growth as compared to pre-COVID sales under its 10-week Stand for Handmade SFH initiative. In July, Amazon India had announced offering a 100 p...

Opposition Rajya Sabha members despite being suspended did not leave House which is open violation of rules: Union minister R S Prasad.

Opposition Rajya Sabha members despite being suspended did not leave House which is open violation of rules Union minister R S Prasad....

Waves, wind lash Bermuda Hurricane Teddy approaches

Tropical storm winds and big waves battered Bermuda on Monday as Hurricane Teddy approached, though the center was projected to spare the wealthy British territory a direct hit. The Category 2 storm was expected to pass to the east as it he...

CBI searches against dairy products firm over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud

The CBI Monday conducted searches at eight locations after booking Delhi-based dairy products company Kwality Ltd. and its directors for allegedly cheating a Bank of India-led consortium, causing a loss of over Rs 1,400 crore, officials sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020