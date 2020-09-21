Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt suspended MPs to silence Opposition; urge Prez to return farm bills to RS: Left parties

The Left parties on Monday alleged that the government was trying to silence the Opposition by suspending the MPs who questioned it on the farm bills, and called on the President to send the legislation back to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:30 IST
Govt suspended MPs to silence Opposition; urge Prez to return farm bills to RS: Left parties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Left parties on Monday alleged that the government was trying to silence the Opposition by suspending the MPs who questioned it on the farm bills, and called on the President to send the legislation back to the Rajya Sabha. In a joint press statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc said they will support the countrywide protest against the farm bills on September 25. "The Left parties strongly condemn the manner in which all parliamentary procedures and norms have been thrown to the winds by this BJP government for bulldozing legislations mortgaging Indian agriculture," the statement said. Accusing the government of "destruction of parliamentary democracy" and displaying "fascistic portends", it said, "If by suspending opposition MPs who demanded division and voting, the BJP government thinks it will silence the opposition, it shall not".

The parties also called upon the people of the country to "rise in protest" against such assaults on parliamentary democracy. "These legislations will destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers. This handover of the entire sector to agribusiness corporates will lead to the abolishing of minimum support price to the farmers, the complete destruction of the public distribution system, promote unscrupulous traders and giant corporations to hoard food, thus artificially creating a food scarcity, sending prices up astronomically. These legislations severely threaten India's food security," the statement said. The Left parties called upon all their units across the country to extend full support to the call given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee for countrywide protests on September 25, demanding the withdrawal of these legislations.

"The Left parties call upon all their state units to draw programmes of protest actions at the state level in consultation with other political parties to force the central government to withdraw these legislations," it said. In a separate statement, the Politburo of the CPI(M) accused the government of bulldozing the ordinances on Indian agriculture. It said the legislation was passed after denying the MPs the opportunity to discuss and by refusing to have a division through a vote on these Bills in the Rajya Sabha. "This is unprecedented and tantamount to murder of democracy," it said.

"Every Member of Parliament has inalienable right to ask for a division of vote on any matter that comes before the parliament for approval. This right was trampled with utter contempt. "In a highly condemnable manner 8 RS MPs, who sought a division of vote, have been suspended. It is clear that the BJP/NDA did not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha with all the opposition parties arraigned against these legislations," the CPI(M) Politburo said. It further said, "These new laws are therefore illegitimate, illegal and the President of India must send back these legislations to the Rajya Sabha for reconsideration under Article 111 of the Indian Constitution". CPI general secretary D Raja also said all Opposition parties have urged the President to not sign the bill. "We want the bill to be further scrutinised and have urged the President not to sign it," said Raja.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Things will change for women cricket in India, the day they win World Cup: Anjum Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra feels that womens cricket in the country will fillip when the Women in Blue will win a World Cup in any format. During an interaction with ANI, Chopra said that the Board of Control for Cricket BCCI is d...

Pope says autistic kids are beautiful, unique flowers to God

Pope Francis told a group of children with autism and spectrum disorders Monday that they are beautiful, unique flowers in the eyes of GodFrancis met with members of an Austrian centre for autism, Sonnenschein Sunshine, in an audience at th...

Dozens killed in bloodiest Afghanistan clashes since peace talks began

At least 57 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and dozens injured in overnight clashes with Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, security officials said on Monday, in the bloodiest day of fighting since government and insurge...

Three killed as heavy rains lash Kerala

Three people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last two days as heavy showers continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday, officials said. Two men, aged 37 and 50, drowned when they fell into flooded water pits in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020