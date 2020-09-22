Left Menu
Eligibility criteria for COVID-19 leave expanding to support workers

More information on the expanded eligibility criteria, and who can access the Leave Support Scheme is available on the Work and Income website.

22-09-2020
All employers need to carry out assessments and minimise the risk of COVID-19 exposure to workers Image Credit: ANI

The expanded scheme will cover:

People who have COVID-19 like symptoms and meet the Ministry of Health's criteria, and need to self-isolate while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

People who are directed to self-isolate by a Medical Officer of Health or their delegate or on the advice of their Health Practitioner, even if they do not have symptoms or have returned a negative test.

Many people who have COVID-19 like symptoms working in health, disability, and aged care sectors who should get tested and stay home while waiting for their results.

The parent or caregiver of a dependant who is directed to self-isolate and needs support to do so safely.

Eligibility criteria for the COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme is expanding to support more workers say Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Andrew Little and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"The COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme has been effective in supporting workers to self-isolate and break the chain of transmission for the virus. We have continued to review the scheme, to make sure that it is providing support where needed," says Andrew Little.

"We are now making improvements to the scheme, to cover those who have been told or recommended to self-isolate and can't work from home. We want them to do the right thing, get a COVID-19 test and stay away from work. The period of subsidy will also be matched to the general two-week self-isolation requirement.

"We expect the scheme will be needed for some time yet and for this reason, further changes are being considered as we seek to refine the scheme to ensure it provides the best possible support," Andrew Little says.

Payments for the scheme will now cover a two-week period – the amount of time most people are required to self-isolate for. If a longer period of self-isolation is required, employers can apply for a further two-week payment. The weekly rates of the scheme will remain at $585.80 for full-time workers and $350 for part-time workers. Other existing features of the COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme remain the same.

"One of our lines of defence is to self-isolate and test, and break the chain of transmission. We know many workers may feel pressure to continue working, even if symptomatic. Expanding the eligibility criteria means these workers will be able to continue to receive an income and maintain their employment connections," says Carmel Sepuloni.

The changes will come into effect from Monday 28 September and will continue to be administered by the Ministry of Social Development. Applications made up until the changes come into effect will continue to be processed and approved.

"Employees and employers should continue to work together to identify if employees are eligible for the support, and agree what their leave and pay arrangements will be during the self-isolation period," Carmel Sepuloni says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

