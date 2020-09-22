150-bed COVID-19 centre launched by Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched the 150-bed Maharaja Agrasen COVID centre near the Agrasen Dham in Raipur through a video conference. The new COVID-19 centre is located near the Agrasen Dham in Raipur and will be completely air-conditioned.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the facilities of the centre will be given completely free of cost, including services of experienced physicians and essential medicines. "The government is extending the full support to the people of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the virus started in March 2020, only AIIMS in Raipur was equipped to combat the virus. But now, the treatment facility of patients has been increased rapidly by the formulation of an action plan by the state government. So far 29 dedicated COVID-19 government hospitals and 186 COVID-care centres have been established in the state. Apart from this, 19 private hospitals in the state have also been accredited for treatment," the chief minister said while addressing the attendees of the virtual launch.

The state Health Minister, TS Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Jai Singh Agrawal and former Minister Brijmohan Agrawal were also connected through video conferencing, among several others. (ANI)