Heavy rainfall predicted over West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan and Goa.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim and Konkan and Goa," the NDMA said.

The India Meteorological Department had also predicted "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" over Konkan and Goa on September 21 and 22, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 22. (ANI)