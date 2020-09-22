Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian auto workers extend Ford contract, delay strike

8. Union President Jerry Dias said in a statement late Monday that the bargaining committee is willing to work through the night to get a fair contract and avoid a strike at Ford's Canadian factories. The union wants product commitments for Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto in a new three-year contract.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:04 IST
Canadian auto workers extend Ford contract, delay strike

The union that represents Canadian auto workers has extended its contract with Ford beyond an 11:59 pm deadline, a sign that progress is being made toward an agreement. The Unifor union has scheduled a news conference for 10 am Tuesday to discuss the talks. It picked Ford as a potential strike target on Sept. 8.

Union President Jerry Dias said in a statement late Monday that the bargaining committee is willing to work through the night to get a fair contract and avoid a strike at Ford's Canadian factories. The union wants product commitments for Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto in a new three-year contract. Production of the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs ends at the plant in 2023. Dias has said the union is looking for electric vehicle commitments.

Ford also has two engine plants in Windsor, Ontario. Together the three plants employ about 5,300 workers. "We will continue to work collaboratively with Unifor to negotiate a globally competitive collective agreement,” Ford said late Monday.

After settling with Ford, Unifor will start negotiations with General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. Unifor went on a month-long strike in 2017 at a GM plant that makes the Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. The union wanted to be named the lead producer of the SUV, which also is made in Mexico. While Unifor didn't get that, the union said it won provisions giving added benefits to workers who are near retirement if the plant closes, production moves or a shift is ended.

The union also fought with GM last year over plans to stop auto production at a factory in Oshawa, Ontario.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal for one million euros 1.17 million on a permanent deal, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, will ...

I surprised myself to be honest: De Villiers

South African batsman AB de Villiers says he pleasantly surprised himself by striking form in his very first IPL game after being out of action for nearly eight months. De Villiers sparkling 51-run knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore p...

Critic of Chinese leader sentenced to 18 years in graft case

The former chairman of a Chinese state-owned real estate company who publicly criticized President Xi Jinpings handling of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday in a corruption case, the government announce...

Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavits

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020