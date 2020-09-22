Ministry intends to establish National Tribal Research Institute at Delhi

Ministry of Tribal Affairs intends to establish a National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) at Delhi to act as the body of knowledge & research and as a think tank for tribal development. However, no proposal for collaboration with NGOs is under consideration of the Ministry.

The NTRI envisages to serve the purpose of mentoring and handholding support to Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) located in various States and to ensure quality and uniformity in research works, evaluation studies, training, awareness generation among tribals, showcasing of rich tribal heritage including languages, habitats and cultivation and production practices such as cloth weaving etc. NTRI may also house auditorium for national level conferences.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)