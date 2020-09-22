Process of appointment of new CIC and ICs is on: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today that the process of appointment of new Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners is on.

The Chief Information Commissioner in Central Information Commission has completed his tenure on 26.08.2020. One Information Commissioner is completing his tenure on 25.09.2020. Government had initiated the process to fill up the vacancy in a timely manner by way of issuing the advertisements to fill up the post of Chief Information Commissioner and up to 6 posts of Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission on 09.07.2020.

The High-level Search Committee follows a method of obtaining relevant information in respect of various candidates while scrutinization of applications and shortlists the candidates for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission

(With Inputs from PIB)