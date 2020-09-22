Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru banana leaf vendors bear brunt of COVID-19 crisis

With no functions and events taking place due to COVID-19 induced restrictions, banana leaf vendors in Bengaluru are going through tough times making ends meet.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:18 IST
Bengaluru banana leaf vendors bear brunt of COVID-19 crisis
A banana lead vendor in Bengaluru, Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With no functions and events taking place due to COVID-19 induced restrictions, banana leaf vendors in Bengaluru are going through tough times making ends meet. Speaking to ANI, Madhu, a vendor, said, "No functions and events are taking place. We are struggling to survive. We used to sell at least 10,000 banana leaves, now we cannot even sell 1,000."

"Our business is completely dull and we are struggling to survive. We are not in a situation to pay the farmers and our shop rents. We used to sell at least 10,000 banana leaves for an event before the lockdown but it is becoming tough to even sell 1,000 leaves post lockdown," he added. Another banana leaf vendor, Puttamma stated that in the past 50 years the vendors here have not seen such a crisis.

"I used to earn at least Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 a day, earlier but now the scenario has completely changed. We are not in a situation where we can take care of our families," Puttamma added. Banana leaves hold a traditional place in almost every function in Southern India like weddings, birthdays, during the last rites and house warming ceremonies.

However, post lockdown the business of banana leaf vendors has drastically come down. The vendors' community was solely dependent on banana leaf business of survival. They are now forced to shut their shops and are trying to find some other business to earn their livelihood. (ANI)

Also Read: Metro Rail services resume in Bengaluru after over five months

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

In a major setback to the LDF government in Kerala, a court here on Tuesday rejected its plea for withdrawing a case related to ruckus in the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four others, then in opposition, are the ...

10 'trafficked' children rescued in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR claimed on Tuesday that it had rescued 10 children who were allegedly trafficked to work as child labourers, even as the police said they were in the process to ascertain the traffic...

Turkey, Greece ready for talks, Ankara says

Turkey and Greece are ready to resume exploratory talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish presidency said, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday. T...

Dominic Purcell teases 'Prison Break' season 6

Actor Dominic Purcell has claimed that the sixth installment of his popular action drama Prison Break has been greenlit. The Fox series followed Micheal Scofield Wentworth Miller, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020