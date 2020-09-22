President Kovind to confer National Service Scheme Awards on 24 Oct

The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2018-19 on 24th September 2020 from Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi through virtual mode. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and SportsShri Kiren Rijiju will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for the year 2018-19 will be given to 42 awardees in 3 different categories like University/ +2 Council, NSS Units and their Programme Officers and NSS Volunteers.

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Department of Youth Affairs confers every year the National Service Scheme Award to recognize and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by the Universities/Colleges, (+2) Councils, Senior Secondary, NSS Units/ Programme Officers and NSS Volunteers, with a view to further promote NSS in the country. At present, NSS has about 40 lakh volunteers on its rolls spread over the country.

NSS is a Centrally Sector Scheme which was launched in the year 1969 with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Very appropriately, the motto of NSS is "NOT ME, BUT YOU" in Hindi('स्वयंसेपहलेआप').

Briefly, the NSS volunteers work on issues of social relevance, which keep evolving in response to the needs of the community, through regular and special camping activities. Such issues include (i) literacy and education, (ii) health, family welfare and nutrition, (iii) environment conservation, (iv) social service programmes, (v) programmes for the empowerment of women, (vi) programmes connected with economic development activities, (vii) rescue and relief during calamities, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)