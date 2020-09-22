Left Menu
Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor likely to be commissioned by Oct 2022: Govt

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), which is being constructed by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, is expected to be commissioned by October 2022, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said presently there are technical issues which have resulted in delay in commissioning of the PFBR.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said presently there are technical issues which have resulted in delay in commissioning of the PFBR. In the last three years, while commissioning activities of the various systems, structures and equipment of PFBR are progressing, a large number of technical challenges as well as design inadequacies (owing to the first-of-a-kind status of the PFBR) are being encountered at each stage, thereby resulting in delay in commissioning. These issues are being attended in close coordination with designers and experts within the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), he added. “The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) being constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) is expected to get commissioned by October 2022,” he said. BHAVINI is a PSU under the DAE.   On completion of commissioning, PFBR will add 500 MW of electrical power to the national grid, he added. Dr. Homi Bhabha, the father of the Indian nuclear programme, envisioned a three-stage plan. The first stage was the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) which Indian nuclear scientists and engineers have mastered. The second stage is the PFBR technology. PTI PR RDMRDM

