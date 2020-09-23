Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM instructs officials to register people's properties online within 15 days

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed the officials concerned to register houses, plots, apartment flats and other non-agriculture properties of people, in rural and urban areas, which are not yet registered online so far, within 15 days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-09-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 04:11 IST
Telangana CM instructs officials to register people's properties online within 15 days
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed the officials concerned to register houses, plots, apartment flats and other non-agriculture properties of people, in rural and urban areas, which are not yet registered online so far, within 15 days. KCR suggested that officers from all levels in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should cent percent register online all the properties, which are not registered online before the Dharani Portal becomes available for registration transactions.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the designing of the Dharani Portal, which was part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act. He instructed that the municipal officials, officials from district, Mandal, village Panchayats should quickly complete the online registration of the properties.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up the process and give full information to the people to help them register their properties online. He also asked them to take the necessary caution to make the maintenance of land records cent percent transparent through the Dharani Portal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Gross interference' in internal matters: India slams Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA

India on Tuesday slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir during United Nations General Assembly UNGA session, saying the latters speech constitutes gross interference in Indias internal affairs and is compl...

Punjab CM orders strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols and strengthening of the public awareness campaigns across the state. Despite being satisfied at increased testing in rural are...

Andhra begins process to appoint Secondary Grade Teachers who appeared for 2018 DSC exam

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has informed that the state government has started the process of appointments of Secondary Grade Teachers SGT who appeared for the District Selection Committee DSC examination in 2018. Tho...

As U.S. Supreme Court nomination looms, a religious community draws fresh interest

People of Praise, a self-described charismatic Christian community, has faced renewed interest since U.S. President Donald Trump put one of its purported members, Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, on his shor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020