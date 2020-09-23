Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 35

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place here on Monday rose to 35 on Wednesday, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 08:59 IST
Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 35
Visual from the mishap site. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse site which took place here on Monday rose to 35 on Wednesday, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed. The deceased include Jhuber Khureshi, Faija Khureshi, Ayesha Khureshi, Siraj Abdul Sheikh, Fatma Jubera, Siraj Ahmed Sheikh among others.

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district. Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha farmers protest seeking compensation for crop loss due to flood

Thousands of protesting farmers blocked National Highway-15 in Odishas Chandikhol district, demanding compensation for crop damages caused by floods and the withdrawal of the new farmers bill. The highway was blocked for over two hours on T...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.Amazon.com Inc j...

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its antiviral drug Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms, boosting expectations for regulatory approval in Japan. The Phase 3 cl...

Thousands expected to honour Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the womens rights champion, leader of the courts liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week. Even with the court clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020